Tongan couple arrested over illicit drugs

The Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested the couple from their residence at Sopu on Thursday in an on-going drug operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

The two accused, a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested with 22.70 grams of cannabis, 31 packs of methamphetamine ready for distribution (10.66 grams) and drug utensils.

“Police, Partner Agencies and Community together will win this war against drugs and safeguard our children and the future of Tonga from its ill effects,” said Acting/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

Photo supplied