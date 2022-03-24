Tongan exporters hit by lockdown and eruption

The border is closed and both the tourism and agriculture industries in Tonga are in a downturn with exports significantly reduced.

Tongan farmer, Kimi Afeaki, says his coconut exports have fallen well behind usual quotas.

"In general business is down. We have had trouble with exporting coconuts. Generally in a month we ship four to five containers. And to date now, our company has only exported one container of coconut. That's due to general disruptions that are occurring and it's hurting our finances alot."

Photo Facebook Tinopai Farm Caption: Tinopai Farms export husked coconuts to Australia and New Zealand