 

Tongan exporters hit by lockdown and eruption

BY: Loop Pacific
15:05, March 24, 2022
12 reads

Tongan exporters are being severely impacted by current nationwide lockdown restrictions and damages caused by January's volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The border is closed and both the tourism and agriculture industries in Tonga are in a downturn with exports significantly reduced.

Tongan farmer, Kimi Afeaki, says his coconut exports have fallen well behind usual quotas.

"In general business is down. We have had trouble with exporting coconuts. Generally in a month we ship four to five containers. And to date now, our company has only exported one container of coconut. That's due to general disruptions that are occurring and it's hurting our finances alot."

 

Photo Facebook Tinopai Farm  Caption: Tinopai Farms export husked coconuts to Australia and New Zealand

 

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tonga
Exporters
Covid lockdown
  • 12 reads