Tongan fable selected for Dubai Expo 2020’s International Digital Children Book

The fable was selected after a few Tongan Authors along with some Old Tongan publications were consulted by the Commissioner-Generals for the Tonga National Expo 2020 Committee and the Tonga Embassy Staff.

The team was tasked to select a Tongan Fable or Short- Story suitable for the international digital children’s book.

A requirement is that the Tongan Fable has a contemporary moral message for the young audiences of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Kingdom of Tonga is one of the 24 nations that have been chosen to provide one of its short-story or fable story for this international digital children’s book.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Exposition to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and it will be the largest ever world event to take place in the Arab world with 192 confirmed countries to participate, plus businesses, multilateral organizations and educational establishments.

With the evolving COVID-19 Pandemic currently causing global disruptions and national borders being closed, the EXPO 2020 Dubai will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The Expo 2020 Dubai retains its name and theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, but currently adapting to the new norm of working remotely with all the international participants including the Kingdom of Tonga on the ongoing preparations.

Photo file Caption: Niuafo'ou Island