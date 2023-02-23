Tongan ferry remains in New Zealand waters due to biosecurity concerns

The ‘Otuanga’ofa arrived in Auckland in September 2022 and was expected to return to the kingdom last October.

New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries told Kaniva News the ferry was ordered back to sea for being “non-compliant with New Zealand’s biosecurity regulations.”

The Ministry said the vessel was allowed back into port to collect provisions.

However, even though the ferry was ordered to leave port to be cleaned, there was a delay because vital equipment was not working.

Kaniva News reports according to sources, the vessel was told to remove marine growths from its hull and eliminate a cockroach infestation.

