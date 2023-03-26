Tongan Film Red, White and Brass inspires next generation of film-makers

Red, White and Brass tells the true story of a Tongan rugby superfan who, in order to get tickets to a sold-out 2011 Rugby World Cup match between Tonga and France, puts together a brass band to perform at the opening ceremony.

A full Embassy Theatre was decked out in red and white flags and there was an impromptu performance by members of the Taulanga Ū Brass Band, who feature in the film, for the premiere event on Tuesday. The movie was made entirely in Wellington, with an all Tongan cast.

On Wednesday (22 March) more than 700 Wellington children from schools with a large Pasifika roll were taken to the Embassy for a free screening. Students from schools in Auckland and Christchurch will get the opportunity later this week.

Screen Wellington Manager Tanya Black says it is a wonderful initiative to enable Pacific students to see themselves on screen, and realise how important their culture and stories are. “It is an inspirational story, and to be sharing it with a school age audience gives them the chance to see the Tongan community represented authentically on film and learn about the filmmaking process. We expect to see the benefits of Red, White and Brass for many years to come.”

The Square Eyes Film Foundation is working with Aotearoa Tongan Teacher’s Association Inc and has organised free school screenings with the support from Wellington UNESCO City of Film, the New Zealand Film Commission and Kiwibank. An education resource is being written for teachers, and cinema’s across the motu are open to private school bookings before the Easter holidays.

Tanya Black says Red, White and Brass was filmed at multiple locations around the city, including the Sky Stadium, Petone, Porirua, Taita, Tawa and also the central city. Wherever possible the crew used local suppliers and featured local brands. “As a UNESCO City of Film we punch above our weight on the global stage. Large, international studio-based productions , local series and indigenous stories highlight the fact Wellington’s compact region makes for an easy film-making experience.”

Black says another initiative rolled out during the production of Red, White and Brass was an internship programme. “Together with the Ministry for Social Development we took four young people with film qualifications but who were on the job seeker benefit, and offered them internships. All four interns have continued their film careers as a result of the programme.”

John-Paul Foliaki stars in Red, White and Brass Photo: Supplied