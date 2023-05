Police said the driver was intoxicated while driving three passengers, including his two young daughters.

They said he lost control of the wheel, which caused the car to swerve to the right side of the road where it crashed onto a 'toa' tree.

The victims were rushed to hospital and Vaiola hospital later confirmed the death of the 2-year-old girl.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing while the others, including the driver, remained in hospital.