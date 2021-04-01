Tongan LDS missionaries stranded overseas on repatriation flight

Tongan Government official, Paula Mau had earlier this week said that the church chartered a Lulutai Airlines aircraft to repatriate the missionaries as well as Tongans stranded in Fiji

The missionaries travelled to Fiji from their missions and waited for a month for their flight home.

They spent two weeks in quarantine and two weeks with the Fiji Suva Mission missionaries.

The missionaries speak French, Spanish, German, Georgian (Russia) English and Tongan.

They served missions in England, France, Mexico, Benin Cotonou in West Africa, Georgia in Russia, Germany and various states in the US.

The missionaries have been resilient in their faith having been stuck in their missions longer than their required service, 18 months for sisters and 24 months for elders.

Sis Tukuafu, who served in Mexico was in her mission for 35 months.

For some the travel to Fiji took 2 days while it took some 12 hours and 18 hours.

With Tonga being about 1 and a half hours away, home was so near yet still so far away as the missionaries were stuck in Fiji for a month.

They will spend 21 days in quarantine upon arrival in Nuku’alofa.

Photo supplied Caption: Tongan missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at Nadi International Airport in Fiji.