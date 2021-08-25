Tongan-made products showcased Trade Week Show

With the theme ‘Investing in Tonga’s Economic Recovery’, the Ministry Trade and Economic Development has scheduled activities in partnership with the public and private sector.

Prime Minister Hon Pohiva Tu’i'onetoa said the Trade Week aims to facilitate investing in Tonga’s economic recovery.

Over the next two days the trade agencies and others will learn about the complex processes of compliance with international trade regulations and requirements.

The Trade Week provides a platform for all organizations involved in facilitating economic and trade activities to showcase the type of services accessible.

The event will end on Friday.