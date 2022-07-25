 

Tongan man dies in custody

13:00, July 25, 2022
Tonga police have reported that a 22-year-old man died in custody on Saturday.

Police said the man was arrested in a drunken state and that the initial indication was that he took his own life.

The Commissioner Shane McLennan says it's the second death in police custody in a month, and he has now ordered a new approach.

This includes the closure until further notice of the Mua Police Cell, the promise of an investigation as a priority, an inspection of the state of all cells, a review of the police custody policy and in-service training on custody management and human rights.

 

