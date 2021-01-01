Tongan man dies at music festival in NZ

The 29-year-old member of the New Zealand died at the Hidden Valley music festival on Sunday evening after suffering a medical event, according to police.

RNZ reports an Auckland Rescue helicopter was among the emergency services that went to assist.

CPR was being performed on Vaiangina when the helicopter arrived, but he died at the scene.

Vaiangina joined the army in 2015, and was recently based at Linton Military Camp.

Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, said Vaiangina would be fondly remembered.

“He served New Zealand with pride and will be sorely missed by his colleagues and all who knew him.”

Police are investigating his death on behalf of the Coroner.

