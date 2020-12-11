Tongan MP files no confidence motion against Prime Minister

It was submitted on Thursday by the People's Representative for Tongatapu 2, Semisi Sika, and signed by 10 MPs.

Because it came on the last sitting day of parliament for the year the Speaker, Lord Fakafanua, ruled that a tentative date for the motion to be tabled in the house would be the next sitting day, 12 January 2021.

Fakafanua ruled it complied with constitutional requirements and that it must be tabled between 5 and 14 working days after submission.

The Speaker has referred the motion to the Privileges Committee to ensure it complies with rules, and has invited the prime minister to respond.

The motion and any reply will be tabled together to Parliament.