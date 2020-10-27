Tongan MPs called on to explain controversial constitutional move

Clause 89A of the constitution, which requires judges to consider custom and tradition in their rulings, was passed without going to public consultation.

The move has been strongly criticised by the Tonga Law Society.

And the director of the Women and Children Crisis Centre, Ofakilevuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki, has grave concerns about how it might impact on their work to stop sexual and domestic violence.

"How is this defined. Is the taking of pigs and traditional mats to apologise to the victims' families, is that going to be considered a traditional practice and value, and therefore undermine the woman's access to justice by reducing the penalties that the perpetrator could face in the sentencing?" Ofakilevuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki said.