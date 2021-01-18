Tongan mum arrested over alleged abuse of child

The alleged incident came to light after a post was widely circulated on social media on Friday, 15 January 2021.

Police were informed of a viral post on Facebook last Friday that allegedly shows the mother abusing her child.

Police Commissioner, Tevita Vailea directed a police investigation which resulted in the child being removed to a safer place and the mother was arrested.

“Every child has the right to feel safe and no child should know what it’s like to be abused.”

Tonga Police has dedicated a domestic violence unit, to work closely with Women and Children’s centres to help victims of abuse.

Tonga Police has a zero-tolerance to any forms of domestic violence and is committed to a future where no woman or child is being violently abused.

The accused is remanded in police custody to appear in the Magistrates Court on Wednesday.