Tongan national in Fiji border quarantine facility tests COVID-19 positive

The 22-year-old travelled with his 23-year old colleague who was also registered positive for the virus on 29 April by health authorities in Fiji.

Both travelers were returning home from Guyana in South America.

They transited via Auckland, New Zealand and arrived in Nadi on the last inbound commercial passenger flight on 22 April as Fiji stopped international travel after COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

Head of Health Protection at Fiji’s Ministry of Health, Dr Alisha Sahu Khan confirmed the border quarantine case in a press conference this evening.

She said it was expected that the traveler would test positive for the virus eventually.

Both Tongan nationals were repatriated from Guyana.

The case announced this evening is one of four new cases reported in Fiji.

Two cases are nurses, one based at Lautoka Hospital and the other at the Raiwaqa Health Centre in Suva.

The 4th case is the husband of the nurse at Raiwaqa Health Centre.

Photo Fijian Government Caption: Dr Alisha Sahu Khan - Head of Health Protection, Ministry of Health Fiji (left)