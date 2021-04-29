Tongan national tests COVID-19 positive in Fiji

The 23-year-old passenger travelled from Guyana in South America and was returning home to Tonga.

He was on the last flight into Fiji from Auckland on 22 April after authorities stopped all international flights.

The border quarantine case is one of five new COVID-19 cases announced by Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong this evening.

The traveler is in quarantine in Nadi.

Another man who travelled from Papua New Guinea has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Investigations by the ministry indicate the man came into contact with a soldier at the border quarantine facility who was earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other cases are from Nausori and the fifth case is from Rakiraki in north-western Viti Levu.

Another 98 people who were discharged from the quarantine hotel in Nadi between 12 April and 25 April will be re-tested.

A massive operation is underway tonight to test workers at two garment factories outside of Suva after it was confirmed that one of the COVID-19 cases is a woman who is employed in a garment factory.

The two factories are located in the same complex.

Photo supplied Fijian Government Caption: Fijian Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong briefs the media in Suva