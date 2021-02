The heritage consists of members from the Tongan women’s fellowship of St. John Uniting Congregations Avalon HCUC Parish, who come together to learn about making ngatu.

The group is based in the Hutt Valley region and is invested in learning and sharing, ensuring that Tongan knowledge is passed on to the future generation.

The Kingdom of Tonga’s Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu viewed the exhibition during the opening on February 5.

The exhibition will end on Sunday.