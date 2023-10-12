Tongan opposition MPs seek judicial review

Kaniva Tonga reports the Supreme Court has granted leave for them to pursue a judicial review.

The MPs argue a debate is mandatory during motion of no confidence proceedings.

But on September sixth, during the 'no confidence' hearing of Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku there was no debate.

A vote was held to decide whether a debate was needed, the result was in favor of no debate.

A submission to the Supreme Court arguing a debate is mandatory was then made.

Questions have also been raised as to whether the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Finance were allowed to vote in the first place because they are not MPs.