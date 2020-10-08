Tongan Parliament passes government ministries annual reports

Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau said the reports completed the legal requirement for the government ministries.

He suggested to leave the Auditor’s General reports of June 2019 and June 2020 for the House to examine.

The Speaker ordered for the Auditor’s General June 2019 and June 2020 to be put aside, then called for votes on the rest of the Annual Reports.

It was carried 16-0.

The Legislature dissolved into Committee of the Whole House, and Lord Tu'i'afitu called for the Ha’apai People Representative No. 12, Mo’ale Finau to present his Constituency Report.

Finau said there are nine villages in is constituency, and he had allocated $10,000 for each of these villages and the remaining $10,000 is for a working committee to overlook how the villages allocations are spent.

The needs of these villages varied, but were basically fundamental needs such as water tanks, rubbish collection, public toilet facilities, better roads, and barges for internal shipping services.

The Hala Holopeka has historical significance for the Ha’apai.

The chairman of the Committee of the Whole House, Lord Tu'i'afitu, is the owner of the Estate of Holopeka.

The 2019 and 2020 Constituency Report of the Ha’apai No. 12 People's Representative was carried with votes of 16-0.