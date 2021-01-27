Tongan Police charge soldier with possession of illicit drugs

Police were acting on a request from His Majesty’s Armed Forces to conduct a search of the Taliai Military Camp.

“The Drug Enforcement Taskforce conducted a search of the Compound and found drug utensils which led to the arrest of the on-duty officer at Makeke Quarantine Facility at Vaini,” Police said.

Kaniva News reports Police seized 1.91 grams of cannabis and drug utensils during the arrest on Monday.

The accused has been charged with possession of illicit drugs and utensils.

He is remanded in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

