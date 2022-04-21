Tongan Prime Minister honours Moana Pasifika for their support in Tonga’s recovery

Sovaleni says their help meant a lot and he enjoyed meeting them in person at Mount Smart Stadium.

“I would like to thank Moana Pasifika, the rugby team and the organisation, for helping Tonga in their time of need. You have done an outstanding job, and I wanted to congratulate you on what you have done,” says Sovaleni.

“For all those who supported the [Ofa Atu Tonga] relief fund organised by Moana Pasifika, malo. That contribution has gone a long way in helping us. It was very much appreciated, and I wanted to thank you in person.”

Sovaleni says Tonga supports Moana Pasifika because of what they stand for as Pacific peoples.

“Tonga is very supportive of what you are doing here and continue to do, not just because you have supported us after January 15th, but because we believe it is a good thing for our people to have this platform Moana Pasifika provides.

“I’m glad to be here and learn about what is happening here with Moana Pasifika. To see your spirits, it’s just amazing.”

Of the 38 contracted Moana Pasifika players, 14 are Tongan and 7 are Ikale Tahi players eligible to play for Tonga.

Moana Pasifika Trust chair Laauli Savae Sir Michael Jones publicly spoke to the Tongan Prime Minister and honoured him for turning up to meet the players in person.

“You are our first Prime Minister on our whenua, our first dignitary we have hosted,” says Jones.

“It means a lot to us, our wonderful family and coaches, and our players to have this visit, especially as we travel and to have this blessing.”

Photo PMN News Caption: Tuifa'asisina Sir Bryan Williams presents Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku with Moana Pasifika’s Heritage jersey signed by the entire team with chair Sir Michael Jones at HQ at Mt Smart Stadium