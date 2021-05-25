Tongan Princess first to receive COVID-19 jab at new vaccination centre in Onehunga

Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili received her first Covid-19 dose this morning at the Tongan Health Society Clinic in Onehunga.

The Princess says it was important to get the jab not only for her own health, but for the health of others.

"We can say it’s my right not to have it but we live with other people, we have loved ones around us in our homes so I’m really thinking of that, not just to protect myself but to protect our loved ones around us.

"This is what we need to do help our nation of New Zealand,"​ says Princess Fotofili.

She congratulated the Health Society's CEO/Medical Director and staff at the Langimalie Family Health Clinic for making the process smooth.

She says: "I congratulate Dr Glen Doherty and all the staff at Langimalie clinic it was very, very organised."

The Princess has been a patient at the clinic for many years, which Doherty hopes will encourage the rest of the Tongan community to receive the jab.

Doherty says: "The royal family underpins Tongan culture among other things, so we’re hoping people will listen to the messages she delivers around the vaccine."

Also in attendance this morning was the Health Society's board member Dr Ofa Dewes.

"It’s very exciting to be witness to the opening...​The princess has demonstrated to us why it’s important to show her community the importance of having this vaccination and that they can access the vaccination with confidence," says Dewes.

However, there is still a need for Covid-19 information to be pushed out into the community.

Clinical Services Manager Mele Finau Fetu'u Vaka says: "Our Pacific people, especially our Tongan - we need to talk to them and help them understand what the covid-19 vaccine is all about, and allow them to ask questions if they don’t understand.

"That’s what will make them feel welcome to come and get a vaccine.​​"

​This view is echoed by Dewes who says repetition of information is just as important.

"Sharing the information about the vaccination is important and that is information that needs to be repeated, constantly remind people, constantly show them who else has had the vaccination.

​"It's an important step to ensure that they are aware of what is available to them for their health and to protect their health and their families."

​The Langimalie vaccination centre service will be able to do 35 to 75 vaccinations each day.

Doherty says: "Only registered patients can turn up, and it is done through appointments. If people want to register to be enrolled at our clinics they can, they can also go to Pacific Vaccine Centres at Westgate or Manukau if they are not registered."​

However, Doherty says bookings will be monitored to see where allowances for walk-ins can be made.

"We will monitor bookings and if those registered patients who don’t turn up who are booked, we will offer those bookings to those who are either at the clinic who fit the criteria, or walked in hoping they could get a vaccine who fit the criteria."​

​The Princess urges the Tongan and Pacific community to register to a clinic and get their jabs.

"Please get your covid-19 vaccination done, may God bless our Pacific Island communities."

Photo PMN News