Tongan seasonal worker injured in freak BBQ accident out of coma

Sione Lavalu was expected to receive more medical treatments after he woke up at the Royal Hospital in Brisbane this week.

“He has woken up and it is clear he’s conscious again”, his brother Manase Lavalu told Kaniva News in Tongan.

Pictures provided by the family show Sione being spoon fed by a relative while lying consciously in a bed in hospital. He was surrounded by family members.

Manase previously said Sione was picked up at a home after reports he was allegedly injured in a BBQ accident.

Manase claimed an investigation was underway to confirm Sione’s cause of injuries.

It is understood, Sione is no longer working under the Tongan Government’s agreement with Australian authorities for Tongan employees in the Seasonal Worker Programme.

