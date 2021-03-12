Tongan soldiers leave for Australia for training

Seven solders will undertake military skills courses with the Australian army once they have completed their mandatory quarantine period.

According to the Australian High Commission in Tonga, the remaining 21 who are crew members of the VOEA Ngahau Koula will travel to Cairns when they have completed quarantine requirements.

They will re-crew the Guardian Class Patrol boat for its passage back to Tonga.

The Ngahau Koula has undertaken a period of maintenance in Australia.

Once it returns to Tonga it will join its sister Ship Ngahau Siliva.

The two Patrol Boats will be employed to maintain the safety and security of Tonga’s Maritime approaches.

Photo source Australian HC Caption: 28 Tongan soldiers leave for Australia on a Qantas flight