Tongan students encouraged to apply for 2021 Government scholarships

The scholarships are offered to individuals to undertake tertiary studies locally at the University of the South Pacific-Tonga Campus.

A government release said the National Scholarship Committee has allocated funds to support privately-funded students who are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The release further stated that eligible students must be enrolled full time, have completed at least one semester at an accredited university in the region, including New Zealand and Australia, and are working towards the completion of their first bachelor’s degree. The amount allocated for each scholarship will be determined by the Scholarship Committee.

Successful applicants will sign an agreement with the Ministry in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tonga Government Scholarship Programme.

All TGS scholarship holders, upon completion of their study programmes, must return and work in Tonga either at the Ministry, an agency or an institution to which the scholarship is attached for the period specified in the Government of Tonga Scholarship Bond.