Tongan suspects identified in 2019 homicide of Kathryn Leavitt in US

Leavitt was found shot dead in an apartment at 1211 N. Redwood Road on July 27, 2019 after officers responded to a call of a burglary in process. While en route, officers were told shots had been fired.

A press release on Tuesday (Salt Lake time) said: “SLCPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began conducting a thorough investigation, which resulted in detectives learning the identities of six suspects in the murder of Ms. Leavitt and the obstruction of justice that has occurred since her death.”

The six suspects were identified as the following: 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu, 36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia, 26-year-old Mapilivai Laulea, 22-year-old Sunia Cavazos, 37-year-old Tevita Kofutua, and 41-year-old Timote Fonua Kaniva news reports.

SLCPD Captain Victor Siebeneck said, “It’s time you come forward. You’ve been running from justice for too long. This is your chance to set the record straight – to tell us what happened and to be the one who does the right thing and to tell us who killed Ms. Leavitt.”

Leavitt was a member of Utah’s Pacific Islander Community and the community has fought for justice in her case since 2019.

Photo supplies Caption: Salt Lake City Police Department release the identities of the 6 suspects