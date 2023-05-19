Tongan triplets cap off their studies graduating from Victoria University

For brothers Cale, Jackson and Max Tu’inukuafe, it is a triple milestone as the first Pasifika triplets to graduate from Victoria.

Tagata Pasifika reports all three graduated with a law degree, with Max also completing a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance. Jason also received a Bachelor of Arts in Development studies while Cale completed an arts degree in film.

The brothers are of Pakeha and Tongan heritage. Their paternal grandfather Edgar, is from Pahu, Kolofo’ou, Nuku’alofa and their Grandma, Atomi, is from Hunga, Vava’u.

Cale, Jackson and Max, who hail from Auckland’s North Shore, are humbled and grateful for the support and opportunities they have received during their studies and time at Victoria University.

“We are very lucky to be in this position – it feels like an achievement shared by the community rather than just us. It’s been a great journey with my brothers, and immensely grateful to everyone who has formed part of it. Excited for more to come,” Cale says.

“Without all the support from our family and the University we would not have graduated. Proud to be celebrating with my two greatest competitors but also two best friends,” Max adds.

Reflecting on their time at university, Jackson says graduation has been due to the hard work put in, not just by themselves, but also their family.

“Hopefully, more of the younger Pasifika generation will also be inspired to pursue a tertiary education,” he says.

Identical triplets Max, Jackson and Cale Tu’inukuafe graduating with Law degrees from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington. Photo: Victoria University of Wellington