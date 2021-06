Minister of Education Hu’akavameiliku told Parliament yesterday that the person is in stable condition.

Kaniva News reports however, he gave no further details.

Fiji reported 312 new positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths as at 8am yesterday (Tuesday).

This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour period since the second wave of COVID-19 cases began on 19 April this year.

There are currently 3306 active cases.

