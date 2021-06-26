 

Tongan weightlifter Kuinini Manumu’a to make Olympic debut

BY: Loop Pacific
16:13, June 26, 2021
Tonga’s New Zealand-based weightlifter Kuinini Manumu’a Olympic dream has been realized.

The 21-year old has been offered an Invitation Place by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission through the Tonga National Olympic Committee.

Manumu’a will compete in the 87kg-plus category.

There were reports earlier that Manumu’a chances of participating in the Olympics were dashed when New Zealand selected transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard.

The Guardian reports the 43-year-old, who will be the fourth oldest weightlifter at an Olympics, is regarded as a genuine medal contender in the women’s super heavyweight 87kg-plus category in Tokyo.

The news of Manumu’a representing Tonga has been welcomed by many on social media.

 

