Tongan weightlifter Kuinini Manumu’a to make Olympic debut

The 21-year old has been offered an Invitation Place by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission through the Tonga National Olympic Committee.

Manumu’a will compete in the 87kg-plus category.

There were reports earlier that Manumu’a chances of participating in the Olympics were dashed when New Zealand selected transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard.

The Guardian reports the 43-year-old, who will be the fourth oldest weightlifter at an Olympics, is regarded as a genuine medal contender in the women’s super heavyweight 87kg-plus category in Tokyo.

The news of Manumu’a representing Tonga has been welcomed by many on social media.

Photo file Caption: Weightlifter Kuinini Manumu'a