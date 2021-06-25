Tongan woman killed, child injured in car crash in Sacramento County

Around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said a woman was driving recklessly in the area in Jackson Road east of Murieta Parkway in a Nissan SUV. She then traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder and overturned her car, CHP said.

According to a report in the Sacramento Bee, the woman was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP. A child was also thrown from the vehicle, officials said, but was expected to survive.

The driver was later identified as Atheana Fotu, 25, by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The CHP said Fotu and the child were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the agency is investigating if Fotu was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Her mother ‘Alisi Fotu shared the news on Facebook yesterday (Thursday), according to Kaniva News .

Photo CBS Sacramento Caption: Car crash which claimed the life of Atheana Fotu, 25,