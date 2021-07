She is the second known patient to be identified as Tongan after a Tongan USP student was also tested positive.

The student is currently recovering in hospital according to reports from the Tongan community in Fiji.

Sina ‘Aholelei Kami in Suva said these are the only cases they have been made aware of.

Kami and the ‘Api Tonga Committee are in touch with the students at USP.

“They are doing fine,” she told Kaniva News.

Photo file