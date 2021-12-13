Tongans aged 18-year-olds and above urged to get vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has stressed that the current stock of AstraZeneca vaccines expire at the end of today.

MOH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said, “At the same time, those who have had first doses and are due for their second dose anytime in December 2021, can also come before the end of 13 December 2021 to have their second doses too.”

“Lastly, we also encourage those who are overdue to get their second doses to come too.”

According to the ministry, “only a few thousand doses of AstraZeneca” gifted by Australia are remaining.

The Pfizer vaccines for 12-17 year olds currently in the country will expire on 20 December.

MOH also stated that those who get vaccinated starting from Thursday December 9 to the end of the month will go into the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel's draw for January.

There are cash prizes to be won.