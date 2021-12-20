Tongans encouraged to get their Covid jab to avoid Omicron variant

Medical Superintendent, Dr ‘Ana ‘Akau’ola said the new variant has reached neighbouring countries of New Zealand and Fiji.

‘Akau’ola stressed that while not a lot is known about the variant, it does spread faster than the Delta variant and is not as severe.

“I plead with the people in Tonga to please come and get vaccinated as it has been confirmed that the vaccine will reduce the effect of the illness in the person who has the virus.”

The Ministry of Health aims to fully vaccinate 70% of Tonga's total population of 105,924.

Around 69.6 % of the total population have now received their first dose, while 55.6% of the total population have been fully vaccinated.