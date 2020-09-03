Tongans home from Kiribati and Fiji

Fifty six passengers were on the flight from Nadi while there were six more from Tarawa, accompanying the body of a deceased citizen.

Senior government official Paula Ma'u told Matangi Tonga the Fiji flight was commercial while the Kiribati plane had been chartered by the Mormon church.

The passengers are staying at the Tanoa Hotel for 14 days of quarantine.

All passengers had tested negative for Covid-19 before boarding the flights.

They will be tested again on the 14th day of quarantine and then asked to self-isolate in their homes for another week.