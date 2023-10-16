Tongans safely evacuate Israel

A statement said “The flight departed at 1:38pm (Israel time) on Saturday 14 October, and landed at Stanstead Airport in England Sunday morning (Tonga time).”

The passengers were accompanied by Major Kaho from the Tonga High Commission in London and some passengers from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Tonga's Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni acknowledged the assitance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and the Prime Minister's Office for their successful mission in evacuating Tongans from the war zone.