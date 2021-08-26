Tongans stuck in Fiji due to COVID travel restrictions assisted by government

The group travelled from the United States to Fiji to return to the kingdom.

However, travel restrictions imposed as a result of the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Fiji meant the group cannot travel onwards to Tonga.

Tonga’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Reynold 'Ofanoa said there had been discussions to fly the passengers to New Zealand and then to Tonga.

However, that arrangement is now on hold as New Zealand battles with an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said repatriating anyone from Fiji at the moment is too big a risk for Tonga.

Tonga has not reported any COVID-10 cases since the global pandemic began in March 2020.

The kingdom’s borders have been closed except for Government-approved repatriation flights.