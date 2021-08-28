Tongans urged to get vaccinated

Vaiola Hospital Acting Superintendent, Dr 'Ana 'Akau'ola stressed the importance of getting inoculated for COVID-19 and explained the amount of resources needed to look after a critically ill person.

She said ““For one person in ICU, around six nurses are needed to look after that one person, in one shift. We probably do around 8-12 hourly shifts. So that’s a big job for the Ministry of Health.”

“It takes less work to roll out the vaccination program in towns and outer islands currently underway.”

“Science shows us, those who have died from COVID-19 are those who were not vaccinated!”

“I am appealing to people to please come and get vaccinated, so we can protect [others] children ages from birth to 11-years-old. There is no vaccine for this age group at the moment.”

She also pleaded with people to stop spreading misinformation about the vaccine.

“That’s why I’m here this morning. I ask the people of Tonga, please join our vaccination program to protect our country, protect our health workers, and protect our children and grandchildren.”

Tonga hopes to vaccinate 63,128 of Tonga’s population over the age of 18 years.

27,179 people have been fully vaccinated so far in the kingdom.