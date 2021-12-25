Tongans warned to stay away from Hunga volcano site

TGS stated that the warning that extreme hazards in the area up to five kilometres around the eruption, include possible explosions, surges, ballistic ejecta, tephra, lava domes, laze, vog, pumice shoals, volcanic edifice collapse and tsunamis.

The public have also been warned to stay out of the hazardous zones for at least 3-5 kilometres around the active Hunga volcano.

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources, Taaniela Kula released the volcanic hazard map for the Hunga Volcano on Christmas Eve.

He said the highest risk is in Zone 1 (3 km).

For 5km around the volcano there is “a moderate risk of vog, laze, pumice, submarine plumes, tephra, and tsunamis.”

The dispersal of the volcanic material and gases will be controlled by the prevailing winds.