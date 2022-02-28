Tonga's domestic communication cable still down

Nearly 60 workers onboard the cable repair ship, the Reliance, have been working nonstop to try to find and pull up the domestic cable, to assess the damage.

Tonga Cable Limited Chair Samuiela Fonua said despite working through the night they have had no such luck.

"They are not very far from where the international cable is, my understanding is they will try and pull various spots to try and see where the cable is even if it is cut or shattered, so we are just waiting to see whether they have managed to pull any up or not," Fonua said.

Photo file Caption: Nuku'alofa