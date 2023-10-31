Tonga's government to provide desalination machines to the outer islands

Last month, El Niño was officially declared for the kingdom by the Tonga Meteorology Service.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said the drought season is a pressing issue, especially for the outer islands.

He told local media that the government's main concern is to provide sufficient water resources for the outer islands.

Tongatapu and 'Eua are already in drought conditions, drought warnings are in place for Ha'apai and Vava'u Island divisions, and drought alerts are in place for Niua-toputapu and Niua-fo'ou.