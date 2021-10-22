Tonga's huge Vava'u project to be foreign funded

The company, Raw Mana, has announced plans to lengthen the runway of Lupepau'u Airport in Vava'u, to allow large aircraft to fly in, direct to the hub of Tongan tourism.

The company is also planning to upgrade the terminal and build a renewable energy power station to supply the electricity the expanded complex will need.

RNZ Pacific correspondent, Kalafi Moala, has spoken with one of the principals in Raw Mana, but he said it remains a mystery where the money will come from.

"There is no way the government of Tonga can pay for it, so they are totally dependent on foreign investment and this company called Raw Mana has come up with the investors saying that, not only are they going to supervise the project they are going to finance it, and they have the investors to do so," he said.

Moala believes the project will go ahead.

He said the company appears to have the backing of King Tupou VI, the government, and access to foreign investors.

"You are looking at a number of participations from development partners on this project," he said

"On paper it looks good to go ahead and they are not constructing a whole new airport, just using the same location, the same facility, and expanding it, to become Tonga's biggest airport."

Moala said the King owns the land around the airport so his approval is hugely significant, while the goverment wants to see positive developments happening.