Tonga's King to open new Parliament term via livestream from Eua

The King will deliver his opening speech from the Royal Palace in ‘Eua via livestream.

The Legislative Assembly of Tonga will then hold its first meeting on Monday.

Members of Parliament, including Cabinet Ministers, will take their respective oaths of office.

Other agenda items include the election by Parliament of the Chairman of the Whole House Committee and Members of Standing Committees.

The meeting is the first for Siaosi Sovaleni in his capacity as Prime Minister.

Parliament sits for only two sessions in January every year before it closes until a notice of another meeting is announced.

The first sitting is to swear in new MPs while the second meeting is to table and approve the agenda.

Parliament would then close and reopen in May for the new government budget reports Kaniva News.

Photo supplied Tonga Parliament