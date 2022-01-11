Tonga's King opens Parliament

Members of Parliament and invited guests gathered at the parliamentary chambers to receive the opening address.

The king congratulated the incoming Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, as well as all Parliamentarians on the successful completion, and peaceful transition of power leading to the opening of Parliament this year.

In his speech he said Covid-19 is still a serious and immediate risk to all citizens just as illegal drugs are still an ongoing risk to the population but especially to Tonga's children.

"Our population must be both healthy and educated for the country to advance towards our development goals," he said.

"The challenge for the duration of this next election period is clear. How are we to answer those challenges should be formulated and led by this government, but they must be discussed and accountable in how they are implemented here in Parliament," King Tupou VI said.