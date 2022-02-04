Tonga's largest church will provide counselling services

Reverend Dr Tevita Havea, of the Free Wesleyan Church, toured Nomuka Island in the Ha'apai Group this week, surveying the damage and speaking with villagers.

The church said it has joined the government's efforts to provide relief supplies.

It will also provide specially trained chaplains for counselling services.

The church also operates close to one third of schools throughout the Kingdom.

Schools and churches were damaged by the tsunami and volcanic ash.

Photo Pacific Conference of Churches Caption: Community survey ... Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga members meet Rev Dr Tevita Havea (right)