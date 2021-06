The atlas was written under the theme, 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'.

Environment Minister Poasi Tei says the theme reflects the ocean's role in supporting humanity and the earth.

He says Tonga is choosing to ensure a sustainable future for current and future generations.

The atlas' launch also formally recognised the Kingdom achieving its 30 percent Marine Protected Area target last year, a commitment made at the UN Oceans Conference in 2017.