Tonga's Nuku'alofa Port Upgrade Project to get $US45m grant

The Nuku'alofa Port Upgrade Project is to receive a $US45 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help rehabilitate and streamline operations at the capital's Queen Salote Wharf.

The work will boost the capacity of Tonga's critical trade, transportation and economic hub.

An estimated 98 percent of imports to Tonga arrive by sea, and inefficiencies at the port are a bottleneck for commerce.

Along with smoother processes, upgrades aim to accommodate larger ships, reduce costs, and protect against natural disasters and climate change.

ADB Pacific transport specialist Juan Gonzalez said the port was "a lifeline for the people of Tonga" which would benefit its neighbours, such as the Cook Islands and Samoa, as well.

A previous upgrade to Samoa's main port in Apia will provide a blueprint for the Nuku'alofa Port Upgrade Project, which is slated to begin in 2021, with completion expected within two to four years.