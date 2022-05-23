Tonga's Parliament to sit today

The sitting will include the four MPs and three cabinet ministers, who have lost their seats after being found to have bribed voters.

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni has told Tonga the ousted MPs can remain because they have requested a stay on the judgments, as they are appealing the decisions.

By law, the Parliament is supposed to "unseat the members" whose elections have been declared void by the Supreme Court.

Late last week one of the MPs, Finance Minister, Tatafu Moeaki, got his stay accepted and so can legitimately remain in parliament until his appeal is heard.

Also late last week the government announced the Budget was ready and had been submitted to Parliament.

RNZ Pacific correspondent said it's the first item for Parliament today, while the unseating of the four MPs is number 4 on the agenda.

