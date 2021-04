The Infrastructure Minister, 'Akosita Lavulavu, with her husband, 'Etuate Lavulavu - a former cabinet minister, have been charged with fraud over land they quarried in Vava'u four years ago.

When asked by the website Kaniva Tonga whether he would sack the minister, the prime minister said "Let the law rule."

The opposition leader Sēmisi Sika has said Lavulavu should resign if found guilty.