Tonga's PM names new government

While most of the Cabinet are chosen from elected members of parlliament, there is also one appointed Minister, a woman, Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu, who becomes the new Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Tourism.

The Prime Minister holds four major portfolios, taking on the police and the armed forces as well as education.

There is only one noble in the Cabinet, Lord Tu'i'afitu, the new Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

A new Governor of Ha'apai, was named as Pita Faiva Taufatofua of Kotu and Tongoleleka, who succeeds Viliami Manuopangai Hingano; while Lord Fakatulolo has been re-appointed as Governor of Vava'u.

The Prime Minister presented his recommendations to King Tupou VI in an audience on Monday. The King appointed the new Ministers of Government, and approved the Governors on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the PM presented the letters of appointments to all of the Cabinet Minsters, including the new Governor of Ha'apai, today. They held the first Cabinet meeting and took their ministerial oaths

The appointments released by the Prime Minister's Office today are as follows:

Siaosi 'Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni

Prime Minister;

Minister for Education and Training;

Minister for Police, Fire Services and Emergency Services; and

Minister for His Majesty's Armed Forces.

Poasi Mataele Tei

Deputy Prime Minister;

Minister for Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change (MEIDECC); and

Minister for Public Enterprises (MPEs).

Samiu Kuita Vaipulu

Minister for Justice and Prisons.

Tatafu Toma Moeaki

Minister for Finance and Minister for Revenue and Customs.

Lord Tu'i'afitu

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR).

Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Tourism.

Saia Ma'u Piukala

Minister for Health (MOH).

Viliami Uasike Latu

Minister for Trade and Economic Development.

Viliami Manuopangai Hingano

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forests (MAFF).

Semisi Tauelangi Fakahau

Minister for Fisheries

Sione Sangster Saulala

Minister for Internal Affairs (MIA).

Sevenitini Toumoua

Minister for Infrastructure (MOI).