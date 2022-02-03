Tonga's PM says investigation underway into Covid-19 outbreak

The virus is suspected to have been transmitted from one of a number of merchant ships that had delivered aid to Tonga over the last two weeks.

Tonga went into lockodown at 6pm on Wednesday after two port workers tested postive for Covid-19.

At a media conference this afterrnoon, the government said the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Tonga now stands at four - down from five originally announced on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku along with Minister of Health Saia Piukala said that one of the first two reported cases has come back negative and are both still in isolation.

The prime minister said that the negative case will undergo three more tests before being released.

The lockdown is strict, requiring everyone to stay at home (exempting frontline workers), to wear masks when entering public, and shutting down non-essential services which includes retail and wholesale businesses.

Just three hours before Wednesday's lockdown, three new cases were announced, the wife and two children of one of the port workers, who are being confined in isolation at Tonga's main medical facility, Vaiola Hospital.