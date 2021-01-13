Tonga's PM survives motion of no confidence

The motion was submitted by nine members of the Democratic Party founded by the late Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva, plus a member of the current government who crossed the floor to join the opposition.

The motion detailed several allegations at Mr Tu'i'onetoa, mostly around government spending.

Our correspondent said key to determining the result of the vote of no confidence motion were the noble members of Parliament as well as independent members.

The People's Party which is in government defeated the motion as all the present members of Parliament voted for the status quo.

Mr Tu'i'onetoa continues to be the Prime Minister until November when there will be a general election.

